Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have provided $250 million of senior financing against the THEA at Metropolis, a recently completed apartment complex with 685 units in downtown Los Angeles The 56-story building, which includes 28,287...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $94 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 312-unit Alexander apartment property in the Rego Park area of Queens, NY The seven-year loan pays a coupon of 263 percent The property, whose occupancy has slipped as a...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have funded a $565 million mortgage against L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, a 116-suite hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, that was acquired for $100 million by EOS Investors LLC The loan has a five-year term...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2165 million Freddie Mac loan against the 50-unit Lexington apartment property in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 278 percent and requires only interest payments for its entire term It was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Apollo Global Management has provided $575 million of financing to help fund Ohana Real Estate Investors’ $113 million, or $461,224/room, purchase of the 245-room Hotel Commonwealth in Boston The...
The Real Deal Finkelstein Timberger Real Estate has secured $186 million of Fannie Mae loans against a portfolio of 16 rent-stabilized apartment properties in the Bronx, NY The loans, which were arranged by Black Bear Capital Partners, have 12-year...
Crain’s New York Business Rybak Development has paid $26 million for the development site at 126 East 86th St in Manhattan The Brooklyn, NY, company bought the property from JPMorgan Chase in a deal brokered by Avison Young The site, which...