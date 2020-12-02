Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $38 million of financing against 25 unsold residential condominium units at the Chamberlain building in Manhattan Simon Baron Development Group built the 38-unit property, at 269 West 87th St, on the...
RENTVcom Hill Properties has acquired Environmental Plaza, a 91,700-square-foot industrial property in San Diego for $153 million, or $16684/sf The San Diego company bought the seven-building property, at 4174-4206 Sorrento Valley Blvd, from an...
RENTVcom Sack Properties has acquired the 114-unit Chateau Woods apartments in Woodinville, Wash, for $478 million, or about $419,299/unit The San Francisco company bought the property, at 18250 124nd Ave, from BPM Real Estate Group of Portland,...
Jacksonville Business Journal JRK Property Holdings has sold Citigate Apartments, a 444-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, for $90 million, or about $202,703/unit Blackstone Group bought the property, which sits on 4024 acres at 8451 Gate Parkway...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
Charlotte Business Journal Clarion Partners has paid $201 million, or about $10579/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot Metrolina Park industrial property in Charlotte, NC Beacon Partners sold the 90-acre distribution park and was represented in the...
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...