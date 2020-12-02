Log In or Subscribe to read more
Ascendas REIT has paid $5602 million, or $1,263/sf, for two office buildings with 443,479 square feet in downtown San Francisco The Singapore company bought the properties from a venture of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc of Pasadena, Calif, and...
Realty Income Corp has paid $7145 million, or $24650/sf, for a recently built industrial facility with 289,839 square feet in the Mid-Florida Logistics Park in Apopka, Fla, which is just outside of Orlando, Fla The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
RENTVcom Hill Properties has acquired Environmental Plaza, a 91,700-square-foot industrial property in San Diego for $153 million, or $16684/sf The San Diego company bought the seven-building property, at 4174-4206 Sorrento Valley Blvd, from an...
RENTVcom Sack Properties has acquired the 114-unit Chateau Woods apartments in Woodinville, Wash, for $478 million, or about $419,299/unit The San Francisco company bought the property, at 18250 124nd Ave, from BPM Real Estate Group of Portland,...
Jacksonville Business Journal JRK Property Holdings has sold Citigate Apartments, a 444-unit complex in Jacksonville, Fla, for $90 million, or about $202,703/unit Blackstone Group bought the property, which sits on 4024 acres at 8451 Gate Parkway...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
Charlotte Business Journal Clarion Partners has paid $201 million, or about $10579/sf, for the 19 million-square-foot Metrolina Park industrial property in Charlotte, NC Beacon Partners sold the 90-acre distribution park and was represented in the...
A venture of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has agreed to pay $625 million, or $93563/sf, for the 668,000-square-foot office building at 1918 Eighth Ave in Seattle The 36-story building, which is 98...