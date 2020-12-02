Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
South Florida Business Journal Duke Realty Corp is building a 114,021-square-foot warehouse property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Indianapolis REIT had bought the industrial project’s 10-acre development site, at 849 North Benoist Farms Road,...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has pulled out of a planned 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Gaithersburg, Md The online retail giant had been expected to occupy an industrial building that was being planned for a 44-acre...