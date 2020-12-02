Log In or Subscribe to read more
Element Property Co has paid $30 million, or nearly $119,050/unit, for Port Royale, a 252-unit apartment property in Sierra Vista, Ariz, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz, and just north of the Mexican border The Los Angeles...
Multi Housing News Project Management Advisors has paid $298 million, or about $215,942/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 17805 North 40th St in Phoenix The Austin, Texas, real estate adviser funded its purchase with $193 million of...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
Cleveland Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has acquired 10 industrial buildings totaling 21 million square feet in Canton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio, for $94 million, or $4476/sf The portfolio previously was owned by Raith Capital Partners The...
Ascendas REIT has paid $5602 million, or $1,263/sf, for two office buildings with 443,479 square feet in downtown San Francisco The Singapore company bought the properties from a venture of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc of Pasadena, Calif, and...
Realty Income Corp has paid $7145 million, or $24650/sf, for a recently built industrial facility with 289,839 square feet in the Mid-Florida Logistics Park in Apopka, Fla, which is just outside of Orlando, Fla The Encino, Calif, REIT bought the...
The Chicago investment manager has acquired a portfolio of five San Francisco Bay-area hotels with 453 rooms Greystone Hotels of San Francisco sold the properties, four of which were encumbered by a total of $458 million of CMBS debt Oxford, which...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
RENTVcom Hill Properties has acquired Environmental Plaza, a 91,700-square-foot industrial property in San Diego for $153 million, or $16684/sf The San Diego company bought the seven-building property, at 4174-4206 Sorrento Valley Blvd, from an...