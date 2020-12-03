Log In or Subscribe to read more
Worcester Business Journal Finard Properties plans to demolish the 308,863-square-foot Greendale Mall in Worcester, Mass, and replace it with a 121,000-sf warehouse The buzz is Amazoncom Inc may fully lease the single-story industrial property, but...
Boston Business Journal King Street Properties plans to build a 700,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Devens, Mass The Boston developer is constructing the five-building property on a 45-acre site on Jackson Road The...
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...
Cleveland Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has acquired 10 industrial buildings totaling 21 million square feet in Canton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio, for $94 million, or $4476/sf The portfolio previously was owned by Raith Capital Partners The...
South Florida Business Journal Duke Realty Corp is building a 114,021-square-foot warehouse property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Indianapolis REIT had bought the industrial project’s 10-acre development site, at 849 North Benoist Farms Road,...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...
Kenosha News An ambitious plan by Kenosha, Wis, to redevelop parts of its downtown will soon be presented for review to the city’s Public Works Committee, Public Safety and Welfare Committee and Finance Committee Approvals could be had by the...