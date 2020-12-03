Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandolini Cos is offering for sale six grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 741,902 square feet in the Philadelphia area JLL is marketing the portfolio, which could sell for about $125 million, or $168/sf...
Worcester Business Journal Finard Properties plans to demolish the 308,863-square-foot Greendale Mall in Worcester, Mass, and replace it with a 121,000-sf warehouse The buzz is Amazoncom Inc may fully lease the single-story industrial property, but...
Boston Business Journal King Street Properties plans to build a 700,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Devens, Mass The Boston developer is constructing the five-building property on a 45-acre site on Jackson Road The...
Kansas City Business Journal Midas Hospitality has opened the 128-room SpringHill Suites hotel in Overland Park, Kan The property, at 4081 Indian Creek Parkway, is less than 20 miles from downtown Kansas City, Kan, and cost about $20 million to...
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...
South Florida Business Journal Duke Realty Corp is building a 114,021-square-foot warehouse property in West Palm Beach, Fla The Indianapolis REIT had bought the industrial project’s 10-acre development site, at 849 North Benoist Farms Road,...
Orlando Business Journal Capstone Collegiate Communities LLC is planning to build a 280-unit apartment project in Daytona Beach, Fla The Birmingham, Ala, developer recently paid $81 million for a nearly 30-acre development site on the southwest...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has pulled out of a planned 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Gaithersburg, Md The online retail giant had been expected to occupy an industrial building that was being planned for a 44-acre...