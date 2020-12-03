Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Griffith Properties and Dune Real Estate Partners has paid $76 million, or $12020/sf, for Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial property in Boston’s Hyde Park area The venture bought the five-building...
RENTVcom The Bendetti Co has acquired the 113,900-square-foot La Crosse Business Park in Colton, Calif, for $123 million, or $10799/sf The Irvine, Calif, company financed its purchase with a $101 million loan from Prime Finance JLL Capital Markets...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cousins Properties Inc has paid $201 million, or $611/sf, for the 329,000-square-foot RailYard office complex in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta REIT bought the property from Beacon Partners of Charlotte, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business KKR & Co is nearing the close of a $800 million acquisition of a portfolio of roughly 100 warehouses across the United States, in markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Baltimore Barclays PLC is providing about...
San Antonio Business Journal LivCor, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has sold the 462-unit Ashley Oaks apartments in San Antonio Silver Point Group bought the 22-building property, at 16400 Henderson Pass, which was built between 1985 and 1995 The...
Fort Worth Business Press The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is buying the former Pier 1 headquarters in that city’s downtown with plans to redevelop the 409,977-square-foot building into a new City Hall The 20-story property, at 100 Energy Way,...
San Diego Business Journal A venture of Tower 16 Capital Partners and Drake Real Estate Partners has acquired the 258-unit Sierra Vista Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $181 million, or about $70,155/unit NorthMarq represented the Tower 16/Drake...
Element Property Co has paid $30 million, or nearly $119,050/unit, for Port Royale, a 252-unit apartment property in Sierra Vista, Ariz, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz, and just north of the Mexican border The Los Angeles...