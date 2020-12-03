Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Bow Street LLC had made an offer to buy Paramount Group for $950-$10/share in cash, or up to $22 billion But Paramount rebuffed the offer, saying the proposal was “inadequate” and...
Simon Property Group has once again struck an agreement to acquire Taubman Centers Inc The Indianapolis mall REIT, which in February had agreed to pay $5250 for every Taubman outstanding share, has reduced its proposed common-stock consideration by...
Simon Property Group has told its loan servicer that it was unwilling to inject additional equity into the Montgomery Mall in suburban Philadelphia, a sign that the retail property soon will be owned by its lenders The 11 million-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has negotiated a three-year maturity extension for the $1036 million CMBS loan against the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA in Niagara Falls, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2010-C1,...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has filed a prepackaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in Houston The Chattanooga, Tenn, REIT, which had announced its bankruptcy plan in August,...
Pennsylvania REIT has filed a prepackaged bankruptcy plan with the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware The move is not a surprise as the Philadelphia REIT had warned last month that it might file if it couldn’t come to terms with...
Avanath Capital Management and MacFarlane Partners, investment managers that focus on affordable-housing and workforce apartment properties in the United States, have launched a REIT that will primarily invest in those properties located in...