A venture of Foundation Housing and Pennant Housing Group has paid $721 million, or nearly $426,630/unit, for the 169-unit Redwood Gardens Apartments in Berkeley, Calif The venture bought the age-restricted property, whose rents are subsidized...
Houston Business Journal Dunavant Distribution Group has agreed to lease a 784,000-square-foot industrial building in the Bay Area Business Park near the Port of Houston The building that the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is leasing is at 10629...
Fort Worth Business Press The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is buying the former Pier 1 headquarters in that city’s downtown with plans to redevelop the 409,977-square-foot building into a new City Hall The 20-story property, at 100 Energy Way,...
San Diego Business Journal A venture of Tower 16 Capital Partners and Drake Real Estate Partners has acquired the 258-unit Sierra Vista Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $181 million, or about $70,155/unit NorthMarq represented the Tower 16/Drake...
Element Property Co has paid $30 million, or nearly $119,050/unit, for Port Royale, a 252-unit apartment property in Sierra Vista, Ariz, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz, and just north of the Mexican border The Los Angeles...
Multi Housing News Project Management Advisors has paid $298 million, or about $215,942/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 17805 North 40th St in Phoenix The Austin, Texas, real estate adviser funded its purchase with $193 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group has paid $641 million, or $177/sf, for neighboring industrial and cold-storage buildings with a total of 362,252 square feet in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass The Miami investment...
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...