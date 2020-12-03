Log In or Subscribe to read more
CMBS delinquencies inched lower again last month, to $441 billion from $448 billion in October, according to Trepp LLC The November tally amounts to 818 percent of the $5397 billion universe tracked by Trepp and compares with the 828 percent...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
United Overseas Bank has provided $150 million of financing against the 592-room Fairmont San Francisco hotel The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 114-year-old property, at 950 Mason St, is owned by Mirae Asset Global...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $38 million of financing against 25 unsold residential condominium units at the Chamberlain building in Manhattan Simon Baron Development Group built the 38-unit property, at 269 West 87th St, on the...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have provided $250 million of senior financing against the THEA at Metropolis, a recently completed apartment complex with 685 units in downtown Los Angeles The 56-story building, which includes 28,287...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $94 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 312-unit Alexander apartment property in the Rego Park area of Queens, NY The seven-year loan pays a coupon of 263 percent The property, whose occupancy has slipped as a...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have funded a $565 million mortgage against L’Ermitage Beverly Hills, a 116-suite hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif, that was acquired for $100 million by EOS Investors LLC The loan has a five-year term...
JLL Capital Markets has arranged a $2165 million Freddie Mac loan against the 50-unit Lexington apartment property in Hoboken, NJ The 10-year loan pays a fixed coupon of 278 percent and requires only interest payments for its entire term It was...