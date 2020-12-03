Log In or Subscribe to read more
Occupancy at US hotels declined during the week through Nov 28, despite a slight increase in Thanksgiving holiday travel The national occupancy rate took a dive to 362 percent from 412 percent the previous week, according to STR The Hendersonville,...
Fort Worth Business Press The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is buying the former Pier 1 headquarters in that city’s downtown with plans to redevelop the 409,977-square-foot building into a new City Hall The 20-story property, at 100 Energy Way,...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
United Overseas Bank has provided $150 million of financing against the 592-room Fairmont San Francisco hotel The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 114-year-old property, at 950 Mason St, is owned by Mirae Asset Global...
The Chicago investment manager has acquired a portfolio of five San Francisco Bay-area hotels with 453 rooms Greystone Hotels of San Francisco sold the properties, four of which were encumbered by a total of $458 million of CMBS debt Oxford, which...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $38 million of financing against 25 unsold residential condominium units at the Chamberlain building in Manhattan Simon Baron Development Group built the 38-unit property, at 269 West 87th St, on the...
Affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc have provided $250 million of senior financing against the THEA at Metropolis, a recently completed apartment complex with 685 units in downtown Los Angeles The 56-story building, which includes 28,287...
Wells Fargo Bank has provided $94 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 312-unit Alexander apartment property in the Rego Park area of Queens, NY The seven-year loan pays a coupon of 263 percent The property, whose occupancy has slipped as a...