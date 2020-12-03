Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Foundation Housing and Pennant Housing Group has paid $721 million, or nearly $426,630/unit, for the 169-unit Redwood Gardens Apartments in Berkeley, Calif The venture bought the age-restricted property, whose rents are subsidized...
San Antonio Business Journal LivCor, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has sold the 462-unit Ashley Oaks apartments in San Antonio Silver Point Group bought the 22-building property, at 16400 Henderson Pass, which was built between 1985 and 1995 The...
San Diego Business Journal A venture of Tower 16 Capital Partners and Drake Real Estate Partners has acquired the 258-unit Sierra Vista Apartments in Tucson, Ariz, for $181 million, or about $70,155/unit NorthMarq represented the Tower 16/Drake...
CMBS delinquencies inched lower again last month, to $441 billion from $448 billion in October, according to Trepp LLC The November tally amounts to 818 percent of the $5397 billion universe tracked by Trepp and compares with the 828 percent...
Element Property Co has paid $30 million, or nearly $119,050/unit, for Port Royale, a 252-unit apartment property in Sierra Vista, Ariz, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz, and just north of the Mexican border The Los Angeles...
Multi Housing News Project Management Advisors has paid $298 million, or about $215,942/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 17805 North 40th St in Phoenix The Austin, Texas, real estate adviser funded its purchase with $193 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group has paid $641 million, or $177/sf, for neighboring industrial and cold-storage buildings with a total of 362,252 square feet in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass The Miami investment...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
Cleveland Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has acquired 10 industrial buildings totaling 21 million square feet in Canton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio, for $94 million, or $4476/sf The portfolio previously was owned by Raith Capital Partners The...