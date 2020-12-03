Log In or Subscribe to read more
Worcester Business Journal Finard Properties plans to demolish the 308,863-square-foot Greendale Mall in Worcester, Mass, and replace it with a 121,000-sf warehouse The buzz is Amazoncom Inc may fully lease the single-story industrial property, but...
Boston Business Journal King Street Properties plans to build a 700,000-square-foot life-sciences complex in the Boston suburb of Devens, Mass The Boston developer is constructing the five-building property on a 45-acre site on Jackson Road The...
Houston Business Journal Dunavant Distribution Group has agreed to lease a 784,000-square-foot industrial building in the Bay Area Business Park near the Port of Houston The building that the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is leasing is at 10629...
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
The Real Deal Scale Lending has provided $38 million of financing against 25 unsold residential condominium units at the Chamberlain building in Manhattan Simon Baron Development Group built the 38-unit property, at 269 West 87th St, on the...
Commercial Observer The Birch Group has paid $62 million, or about $17816/sf, for the 348,000-square-foot office building at 1979 Marcus Ave in Lake Success, NY The Nanuet, NY, real estate investment firm bought the Long Island, NY, property from a...
Washington Business Journal Amazoncom Inc has pulled out of a planned 200,000-square-foot distribution center in Gaithersburg, Md The online retail giant had been expected to occupy an industrial building that was being planned for a 44-acre...
Baltimore Sun T Rowe Price Group Inc plans on moving out of its longtime headquarters at 100 East Pratt St in downtown Baltimore in 2024 The investment manager is relocating about a mile away to the city’s Harbor Point neighborhood, where it...