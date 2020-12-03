Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Home Depot has renewed its lease for 120,000 square feet at 28-40 West 23rd St in Manhattan The lease is for 15 years Williams Equities owns the property, which sits between Fifth and Sixth avenues In October, Home Depot agreed...
San Antonio Business Journal LivCor, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has sold the 462-unit Ashley Oaks apartments in San Antonio Silver Point Group bought the 22-building property, at 16400 Henderson Pass, which was built between 1985 and 1995 The...
Dallas Business Journal Oatey Co has agreed to fully lease a 104,907-square-foot warehouse at 2800 Rental Car Drive in Irving, Texas The Cleveland manufacturer of plumbing supplies is leasing the recently built industrial property from its...
Dallas Business Journal Northland Properties Corp has proposed build the 205-room Sandman Signature Hotel in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The six-story property is being planned for the corner of Meridian Drive and State Highway 161 in...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Starwood Property Trust and Trinity Capital Advisors has bought the Southport Business Park, a 911,702-square-foot business park in Morrisville, NC, for $2086 million, or about $22880/sf GID, a Boston real estate...
RENTVcom A partnership controlled by RAF Pacifica Group has sold the 82,781-square-foot industrial building at 6955 Consolidated Way in San Diego for $15 million, or $18120/sf The property has 22-foot clear heights and dock-high loading doors CBRE...