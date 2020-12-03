Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Foundation Housing and Pennant Housing Group has paid $721 million, or nearly $426,630/unit, for the 169-unit Redwood Gardens Apartments in Berkeley, Calif The venture bought the age-restricted property, whose rents are subsidized...
San Antonio Business Journal LivCor, an affiliate of Blackstone Group, has sold the 462-unit Ashley Oaks apartments in San Antonio Silver Point Group bought the 22-building property, at 16400 Henderson Pass, which was built between 1985 and 1995 The...
Fort Worth Business Press The City of Fort Worth, Texas, is buying the former Pier 1 headquarters in that city’s downtown with plans to redevelop the 409,977-square-foot building into a new City Hall The 20-story property, at 100 Energy Way,...
Element Property Co has paid $30 million, or nearly $119,050/unit, for Port Royale, a 252-unit apartment property in Sierra Vista, Ariz, which is roughly 75 miles southeast of Tucson, Ariz, and just north of the Mexican border The Los Angeles...
Multi Housing News Project Management Advisors has paid $298 million, or about $215,942/unit, for the 138-unit apartment property at 17805 North 40th St in Phoenix The Austin, Texas, real estate adviser funded its purchase with $193 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Starwood Capital Group has paid $641 million, or $177/sf, for neighboring industrial and cold-storage buildings with a total of 362,252 square feet in the Boston suburb of Methuen, Mass The Miami investment...
Dallas CityBizList Dalfen Industrial has bought Peachtree Distribution Center, a 396,750-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Clarion Partners sold the building, at 17745 Lookout Road, which was built in 2001 The...
Cleveland Business Journal Plymouth Industrial REIT has acquired 10 industrial buildings totaling 21 million square feet in Canton, Ohio, and Akron, Ohio, for $94 million, or $4476/sf The portfolio previously was owned by Raith Capital Partners The...
Ascendas REIT has paid $5602 million, or $1,263/sf, for two office buildings with 443,479 square feet in downtown San Francisco The Singapore company bought the properties from a venture of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc of Pasadena, Calif, and...