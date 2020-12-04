Log In or Subscribe to read more
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
Triangle Business Journal Bluerock Real Estate has paid $52 million, or about $195,489/unit, for the 266-unit Carrington at Perimeter Park apartments in Morrisville, NC The New York investor bought the property from Gamma Real Estate, which had...
South Florida Business Journal New York Life Real Estate Investors has bought Park-Line Palm Beaches, a 290-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $11475 million, or about $395,690/unit Florida East Coast Industries sold the 26-story...
Charlotte Business Journal Manchester Capital Management has purchased Southend Commons, a 167,000-square-foot flex industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $14072/sf The Manchester, Vt, company acquired the nine-building...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of North American Properties wants to build a 245-unit apartment project in Brevard County, Fla Construction could start as early as this spring on the project, which is tentatively being called the Viera Town...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Sam Moon Group and Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground next week on the 283-room JW Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas The 15-story luxury property is being built atop of a 10-story parking garage at Ross Avenue...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...