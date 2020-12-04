Log In or Subscribe to read more
Riaz Capital has paid $195 million, or $207,447/unit, for Niles Station, a 94-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif The Oakland, Calif, developer was represented in the transaction by Transwestern Real Estate Services, which also represented the...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
Triangle Business Journal Bluerock Real Estate has paid $52 million, or about $195,489/unit, for the 266-unit Carrington at Perimeter Park apartments in Morrisville, NC The New York investor bought the property from Gamma Real Estate, which had...
South Florida Business Journal New York Life Real Estate Investors has bought Park-Line Palm Beaches, a 290-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla, for $11475 million, or about $395,690/unit Florida East Coast Industries sold the 26-story...
Mack-Cali Realty Corp has sold the 203,335-square-foot office building at 581 Main St in Woodbridge Township, NJ, for $61 million, or $300/sf, to its main tenant, Plymouth Rock Group of Cos The eight-story building, near the Garden State Parkway,...
Charlotte Business Journal Manchester Capital Management has purchased Southend Commons, a 167,000-square-foot flex industrial property in Charlotte, NC, for $235 million, or about $14072/sf The Manchester, Vt, company acquired the nine-building...
Multi Housing News Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 128-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The property, The Bessemer at Seward Commons, is being developed at 2200 Snelling Ave...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
RENTVcom Jay Paul Co has acquired the 90-unit Encore luxury apartments in Redwood City, Calif, for $735 million, or $816,667/unit The San Francisco company bought the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by...