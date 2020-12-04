Log In or Subscribe to read more
RENTVcom Jay Paul Co has acquired the 90-unit Encore luxury apartments in Redwood City, Calif, for $735 million, or $816,667/unit The San Francisco company bought the property from Sares Regis Group of Newport Beach, Calif, in a deal brokered by...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Nearon Enterprises has purchased two multifamily properties with 231 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area for $342 million The Walnut Creek, Calif, family office bought the complexes from the Jacobson Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Dallas CityBizList KKR & Co has bought a pair of industrial properties with a total of 18 million square feet in Dallas and Houston for $171 million, or $95/sf Hines of Houston sold the fully leased fulfillment centers, whose locations were not...
Dallas Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has purchased a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures sold the property, at 2601 South Airfield Drive in Dallas, which is part of...
A venture of Griffith Properties and Dune Real Estate Partners has paid $76 million, or $12020/sf, for Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial property in Boston’s Hyde Park area The venture bought the five-building...
RENTVcom The Bendetti Co has acquired the 113,900-square-foot La Crosse Business Park in Colton, Calif, for $123 million, or $10799/sf The Irvine, Calif, company financed its purchase with a $101 million loan from Prime Finance JLL Capital Markets...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...