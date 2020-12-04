Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of North American Properties wants to build a 245-unit apartment project in Brevard County, Fla Construction could start as early as this spring on the project, which is tentatively being called the Viera Town...
Triangle Business Journal Aventon Cos is starting work soon on Aventon North Ridge, a 372-unit luxury apartment property in North Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer recently closed on its $1445 million purchase of the property’s 39-acre...
Multi Housing News Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 128-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The property, The Bessemer at Seward Commons, is being developed at 2200 Snelling Ave...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Sam Moon Group and Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground next week on the 283-room JW Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas The 15-story luxury property is being built atop of a 10-story parking garage at Ross Avenue...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Cantor Fitzgerald, Silverstein Properties Inc and University Place Associates is planning on constructing a 250,000-square-foot life-sciences and office building in Philadelphia The eight-story property, at...