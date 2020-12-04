Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Reuben Bros has agreed to acquire the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment company is buying the property from Denihan Hospitality Group of New York The hotel, at 20 East 76th St, has been...
Nearon Enterprises has purchased two multifamily properties with 231 units in the Sacramento, Calif, area for $342 million The Walnut Creek, Calif, family office bought the complexes from the Jacobson Co of Los Angeles, which was represented by...
Dallas CityBizList KKR & Co has bought a pair of industrial properties with a total of 18 million square feet in Dallas and Houston for $171 million, or $95/sf Hines of Houston sold the fully leased fulfillment centers, whose locations were not...
Dallas Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has purchased a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures sold the property, at 2601 South Airfield Drive in Dallas, which is part of...
A venture of Griffith Properties and Dune Real Estate Partners has paid $76 million, or $12020/sf, for Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial property in Boston’s Hyde Park area The venture bought the five-building...
RENTVcom The Bendetti Co has acquired the 113,900-square-foot La Crosse Business Park in Colton, Calif, for $123 million, or $10799/sf The Irvine, Calif, company financed its purchase with a $101 million loan from Prime Finance JLL Capital Markets...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Cousins Properties Inc has paid $201 million, or $611/sf, for the 329,000-square-foot RailYard office complex in Charlotte, NC The Atlanta REIT bought the property from Beacon Partners of Charlotte, which...
Crain’s Chicago Business KKR & Co is nearing the close of a $800 million acquisition of a portfolio of roughly 100 warehouses across the United States, in markets like Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas and Baltimore Barclays PLC is providing about...