South Florida Business Journal Banesco USA has bought a 59,140-square-foot office building near the Miami International Airport for $1195 million, or about $20206/sf Windhaven Insurance sold the property, on 28 acres at 3155 NW 77th Ave, which was...
Orlando Business Journal Hanover Capital Partners wants to build a 425,120-square-foot warehouse property in Groveland, Fla, about 30 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the industrial facility on a roughly 30-acre...
South Florida Business Journal AMLI Residential has submitted a proposal to build a 316-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The residential developer is planning the property, dubbed AMLI Wynwood, for a 218-acre site at 70...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has filed plans for a mixed-use development in Hapeville, Ga, about 35 miles northeast of the Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport Plans for the project call for 274 luxury apartment units, 22...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners has proposed building the Timber Drive Apartments, a 272-unit complex in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being planned for 175 acres off Timber Drive East The...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is planning to build a 416,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas If approved, construction could start by early next year The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 20/45, is being planned for a development site on...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin soon on a 1 million-square-foot shipping hub in Lancaster, Texas, about 36 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport DSV International, a Clark, NJ, logistics company, is...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...