Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is planning to build a 416,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas If approved, construction could start by early next year The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 20/45, is being planned for a development site on...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin soon on a 1 million-square-foot shipping hub in Lancaster, Texas, about 36 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport DSV International, a Clark, NJ, logistics company, is...
Dallas CityBizList Park Row Logistics Center, a 155,425-square-foot warehouse in Arlington, Texas, has traded hands A joint venture of Stream Realty Partners and LaSalle Investment Management sold the suburban Dallas property, which was completed...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Sam Moon Group and Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground next week on the 283-room JW Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas The 15-story luxury property is being built atop of a 10-story parking garage at Ross Avenue...
Dallas CityBizList KKR & Co has bought a pair of industrial properties with a total of 18 million square feet in Dallas and Houston for $171 million, or $95/sf Hines of Houston sold the fully leased fulfillment centers, whose locations were not...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...
Dallas Business Journal Cabot Properties Inc has purchased a 1 million-square-foot Amazoncom fulfillment center near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport CLX Ventures sold the property, at 2601 South Airfield Drive in Dallas, which is part of...
Commercial Observer Home Depot has renewed its lease for 120,000 square feet at 28-40 West 23rd St in Manhattan The lease is for 15 years Williams Equities owns the property, which sits between Fifth and Sixth avenues In October, Home Depot agreed...