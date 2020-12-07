Log In or Subscribe to read more
Orlando Business Journal Hanover Capital Partners wants to build a 425,120-square-foot warehouse property in Groveland, Fla, about 30 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the industrial facility on a roughly 30-acre...
South Florida Business Journal AMLI Residential has submitted a proposal to build a 316-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The residential developer is planning the property, dubbed AMLI Wynwood, for a 218-acre site at 70...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has filed plans for a mixed-use development in Hapeville, Ga, about 35 miles northeast of the Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport Plans for the project call for 274 luxury apartment units, 22...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners has proposed building the Timber Drive Apartments, a 272-unit complex in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being planned for 175 acres off Timber Drive East The...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Williams Development and Ramm Capital Partners is planning to build a 280,550-square-foot industrial property in Greensboro, NC The developers, both of which are based in Winston-Salem, NC, have proposed building...
Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc has paid $358 million for a portfolio of 13 industrial properties totaling 21 million square feet The non-traded REIT acquired the portfolio from Iron Mountain Inc of Boston, which is leasing back the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GID Real Estate Investments has paid $139 million, or $526,515/unit, for the 264-unit Edison on the Charles apartment property in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Gelfund Real Estate has paid $4625 million, or $175,856/unit, for the 263-unit Gatewater Landing apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Md The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7357 Ridgewater Court, from L3C Capital Partners of New...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...