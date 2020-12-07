Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Multi Housing News Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 128-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The property, The Bessemer at Seward Commons, is being developed at 2200 Snelling Ave...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $623 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 428-unit Estates at New Albany apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Connor Group of...
CMBS delinquencies inched lower again last month, to $441 billion from $448 billion in October, according to Trepp LLC The November tally amounts to 818 percent of the $5397 billion universe tracked by Trepp and compares with the 828 percent...
Dallas CityBizList Greystone has provided $229 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against Carriage Homes on the Lake, a 147-unit multifamily property in the Dallas suburb of...
United Overseas Bank has provided $150 million of financing against the 592-room Fairmont San Francisco hotel The five-year loan was arranged by JLL Capital Markets The 114-year-old property, at 950 Mason St, is owned by Mirae Asset Global...
Crain’s New York Business Vornado Realty Trust has filed lawsuits against two tenants at a pair of its Manhattan office buildings, alleging they have not paid their rent The New York REIT sued Retailing Enterprises, which occupies space at...