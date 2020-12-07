Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report GID Real Estate Investments has paid $139 million, or $526,515/unit, for the 264-unit Edison on the Charles apartment property in the Boston suburb of Waltham, Mass The Boston investment manager bought the...
Gelfund Real Estate has paid $4625 million, or $175,856/unit, for the 263-unit Gatewater Landing apartment complex in Glen Burnie, Md The Philadelphia investment manager bought the property, at 7357 Ridgewater Court, from L3C Capital Partners of New...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $1294 million, or $20460/sf, for four industrial properties with 632,497 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles industrial REIT, whose portfolio now consists of more than 30 million sf, bought the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Peak Capital Partners has acquired the 231-unit Royal Oaks Apartments in the Minneapolis suburb of Eagan, Minn, for $465 million, or $201,29870/unit The Provo, Utah, investor bought the property from Timberland...
Lone Star Capital Group has paid $2367 million, or $90,000/unit, for the 263-unit Serotina Lakes Apartments in Jacksonville, Fla The New York investor, which pursues workforce-housing properties in Texas and the Southeast, bought the property from...
RENTVcom Oakmont Properties has paid $923 million, or $315,017/unit, for Alira Luxury Apartments, a 293-unit property in Sacramento, Calif The Folsom, Calif, investor bought the property, at 4100 Innovator Drive, from AG Spanos Cos, which is led by...
Dallas CityBizList Park Row Logistics Center, a 155,425-square-foot warehouse in Arlington, Texas, has traded hands A joint venture of Stream Realty Partners and LaSalle Investment Management sold the suburban Dallas property, which was completed...
Riaz Capital has paid $195 million, or $207,447/unit, for Niles Station, a 94-unit apartment property in Fremont, Calif The Oakland, Calif, developer was represented in the transaction by Transwestern Real Estate Services, which also represented the...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...