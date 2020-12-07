Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin soon on a 1 million-square-foot shipping hub in Lancaster, Texas, about 36 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport DSV International, a Clark, NJ, logistics company, is...
Dallas Business Journal Sewell BMW of Grapevine has leased 252,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas Clarion Partners owns the property and was represented in the deal by Stream Realty Partners Centurion Real...
Dallas CityBizList Park Row Logistics Center, a 155,425-square-foot warehouse in Arlington, Texas, has traded hands A joint venture of Stream Realty Partners and LaSalle Investment Management sold the suburban Dallas property, which was completed...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
South Florida Business Journal A unit of North American Properties wants to build a 245-unit apartment project in Brevard County, Fla Construction could start as early as this spring on the project, which is tentatively being called the Viera Town...
Triangle Business Journal Aventon Cos is starting work soon on Aventon North Ridge, a 372-unit luxury apartment property in North Raleigh, NC The Raleigh developer recently closed on its $1445 million purchase of the property’s 39-acre...
The Real Deal JPMorgan Chase Bank has provided $316 million of construction financing for the development of a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 55-15 Grand Ave in Queens, NY A venture of LBA Realty and RXR Realty is developing the property, which is...
Crain’s New York Business LCOR Inc has filed plans to construct a 322-unit apartment building in Brooklyn, NY The 26-story property, at 1515 Surf Ave, will include 10,000 square feet of commercial space and 193 parking spaces The New York...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Sam Moon Group and Stream Realty Partners is breaking ground next week on the 283-room JW Marriott hotel in downtown Dallas The 15-story luxury property is being built atop of a 10-story parking garage at Ross Avenue...