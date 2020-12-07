Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Banesco USA has bought a 59,140-square-foot office building near the Miami International Airport for $1195 million, or about $20206/sf Windhaven Insurance sold the property, on 28 acres at 3155 NW 77th Ave, which was...
Orlando Business Journal Hanover Capital Partners wants to build a 425,120-square-foot warehouse property in Groveland, Fla, about 30 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the industrial facility on a roughly 30-acre...
South Florida Business Journal AMLI Residential has submitted a proposal to build a 316-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The residential developer is planning the property, dubbed AMLI Wynwood, for a 218-acre site at 70...
Triangle Business Journal Castle Development Partners has proposed building the Timber Drive Apartments, a 272-unit complex in Garner, NC, about six miles south of Raleigh, NC The project is being planned for 175 acres off Timber Drive East The...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Williams Development and Ramm Capital Partners is planning to build a 280,550-square-foot industrial property in Greensboro, NC The developers, both of which are based in Winston-Salem, NC, have proposed building...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Dallas Morning News Champion Partners is planning to build a 416,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas If approved, construction could start by early next year The industrial project, dubbed Tradepoint 20/45, is being planned for a development site on...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin soon on a 1 million-square-foot shipping hub in Lancaster, Texas, about 36 miles southeast of the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport DSV International, a Clark, NJ, logistics company, is...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...