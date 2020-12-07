Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Stark family is offering for sale the 900,000-square-foot development site at 94-01 Sutphin Blvd in Queens, NY The 14-acre property, known as Queens Pinnacle, is next to a Long Island railroad station in the...
Philadelphia Business Journal Brandolini Cos is offering for sale six grocery-anchored shopping centers with a combined 741,902 square feet in the Philadelphia area JLL is marketing the portfolio, which could sell for about $125 million, or $168/sf...
Commercial Observer LibreMax Capital is offering for sale the $786 million sub-performing loan against Union Crossing, the 282,471-square-foot building at 825 East 141st St in Manhattan The New York investment manager is offering the loan through...
Detroit Free Press The 108-room Roberts Riverwalk Hotel in Detroit has come to market with an asking price of $26 million, or $240,740/room The property, at 1000 River Place Drive, was built in 1902 and underwent $5 million of renovations 10 years...
Crain’s Chicago Business Ryan Cos has placed the 121,117-square-foot Rosemont Corporate Center office building in Rosemont, Ill, near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, on the sales block Cushman & Wakefield has the...
Crain’s Chicago Business American Landmark Properties is offering for sale 4901 Searle Parkway, a 178,246-square-foot office building in the Chicago suburb of Skokie, Ill JLL Capital Markets has the listing for the four-story property, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Asset Management Inc is offering for sale a portfolio of 13 life-sciences properties with about 23 million square feet in Cambridge, Mass, Baltimore and Philadelphia The Toronto investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business Apartment Investment and Management Co is offering for sale the 190-unit Evanston Place apartment property in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill The Denver REIT, commonly referred to as Aimco, has owned the property,...
Commercial Observer True North Management Group is offering for sale the 209,904-square-foot Calverton Tower office building in Beltsville, Md, some 20 miles northeast of Washington, DC The White Plains, NY, company has hired Transwestern to market...