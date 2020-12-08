Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
New York Post A venture of RXR Realty and investor David Werner is seeking tenants for its 11 million-square-foot office building at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The 39-story property will be vacant in 2022 when its anchor, EY, departs for 1...
Crain’s Chicago Business Interforum Holdings Inc has proposed building an apartment and hotel project in downtown Chicago The Northfield, Ill, company is planning the two-building project for a development site at 525 South Wabash Ave One...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a one-year extension for the $2797 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in McLean, Va The loan, securitized through BBCMS Trust, 2013-TYSN,...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $429Mln of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 288-unit Hudson Cary West Apartments in Cary, NC, about 10 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC The loan...
Orlando Business Journal Hanover Capital Partners wants to build a 425,120-square-foot warehouse property in Groveland, Fla, about 30 miles west of Orlando, Fla The Orlando developer has proposed building the industrial facility on a roughly 30-acre...
South Florida Business Journal AMLI Residential has submitted a proposal to build a 316-unit apartment project in Miami’s Wynwood Arts District The residential developer is planning the property, dubbed AMLI Wynwood, for a 218-acre site at 70...
Atlanta Business Chronicle South City Partners has filed plans for a mixed-use development in Hapeville, Ga, about 35 miles northeast of the Atlanta-Hartsfield International Airport Plans for the project call for 274 luxury apartment units, 22...