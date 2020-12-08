Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has originated $429Mln of Freddie Mac financing to help fund the acquisition of the 288-unit Hudson Cary West Apartments in Cary, NC, about 10 miles northwest of Raleigh, NC The loan...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...
CIM Group has provided $685 million of construction financing against the Royal Palm Residences, a 48-unit residential condominium development in Boca Raton, Fla Meridian Capital Group arranged the loan Group P6, a Boca Raton developer, is...
Multi Housing News Vazza Real Estate Group has acquired the 161-unit Chestnut Heights Townhomes, a partial affordable-housing complex in Olathe, Kan, for $177 million, or $109,938/unit The Quincy, Mass, real estate company funded its purchase with...
Multi Housing News Merchants Bank of Indiana has provided $215 million of construction financing for the development of a 128-unit apartment complex in Minneapolis The property, The Bessemer at Seward Commons, is being developed at 2200 Snelling Ave...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBRE has originated $623 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 428-unit Estates at New Albany apartment property in Columbus, Ohio The loan allowed the property’s owner, the Connor Group of...