Linchris Hotel Corp has sold three Texas hotels with 387 rooms for less than $20 million, extinguishing what had been $354 million of CMBS debt against them The sales, brokered by CBRE, resulted in a $4 million loss to JPMBB Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $905 million, or $353,516/unit, for the 256-unit Kimball Towers Apartments in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property from...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $28 million of financing for the construction of the 196-unit Bungalows on Bowlin apartment property in Maricopa, Ariz The property is being developed by Cavan Cos of Scottsdale, Ariz, on a 17-acre parcel at Bowlin...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has provided $466 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 303-unit Heritage on Millenia apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Starwood...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a one-year extension for the $2797 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in McLean, Va The loan, securitized through BBCMS Trust, 2013-TYSN,...
Dallas Morning News Toll Brothers Apartment Living is building a 379-unit project in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The four-story property, dubbed Ferro, is being built on five acres along Avenue K at 11th Street, north of the George Bush...