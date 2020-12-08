Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
Spear Street Capital has sold a 90 percent stake in the Arborcrest Corporate Campus in the Philadelphia suburb of Blue Bell, Pa, in a deal valuing the 855,600-square-foot complex at $225 million, or nearly $263/sf The San Francisco investment...
Commercial Observer All Year Management has stopped making payments on its corporate bonds that trade on Israel’s Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, putting the Brooklyn, NY, developer in default of its obligations The payment suspension follows All...
Breakthrough Properties, which was formed last year by a venture of Tishman Speyer Properties and Bellco Capital, has completed raising more than $1 billion for a commingled fund and co-investments that would be used to fund the development and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report IQHQ Inc, which was founded last year by the former chief executive and president of BioMed Realty Trust Inc, has raised $17 billion of equity commitments through a private placement with institutional...
Kennedy Wilson has purchased a stake in three apartment properties with 880-units in Tempe, Ariz, Colorado Springs, Colo, and Broomfield, Colo, in a deal valued at $198 million The properties are: Rockrimmon, with 260 units at 5824 Walsh Point Drive...
Rialto Capital Management has topped $14 billion of equity commitments for its latest debt-investment fund, making it by far the largest fund it's raised And more recently, it launched a property-investing counterpart, through which it's raised $80...
Commercial real estate companies are getting into the blank-check, or special-purpose acquisition, company business Both Tishman Speyer Properties and CBRE Group recently filed to raise equity for their respective SPACs, TS Innovation Acquisitions...
Jadian Capital, a New York alternative investor that was formed three years ago by the former head of private real estate at Fir Tree Partners, has raised $650 million of equity commitments for its inaugural fund, Jadian Real Estate Fund I The...