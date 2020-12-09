Log In or Subscribe to read more
Public Storage is paying $528 million for Beyond Self Storage, giving it 36 additional self-storage properties with 36 million square feet in 10 states The Glendale, Calif, REIT completed the first phase of its deal, closing on the purchase of 24...
The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
REBusiness Online Berkeley Partners has acquired the 102,122-square-foot industrial property at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward, Calif, for $207 million, or $20269/sf The San Francisco company bought the property, which is 87 percent leased, from...
South Florida Business Journal The David Friedman Trust has sold the 19th Avenue Business Park in Opa-locka, Fla, for $11 million, or about $13480/sf La Camelia LLC, on behalf of an investment fund, bought the 81,600-square-foot industrial property,...
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
Linchris Hotel Corp has sold three Texas hotels with 387 rooms for less than $20 million, extinguishing what had been $354 million of CMBS debt against them The sales, brokered by CBRE, resulted in a $4 million loss to JPMBB Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $905 million, or $353,516/unit, for the 256-unit Kimball Towers Apartments in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property from...
Turner Impact Capital has raised more than $350 million for its second commingled fund, giving it the capacity to make some $125 billion of investments in affordable-housing properties The Santa Monica, Calif, company was founded in 2014 by Bobby...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...