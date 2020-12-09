Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease to open a 27,000-square-foot store at 600 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Alex Adjmi owns the property Ripco Real Estate represented Target in...
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $28 million of financing for the construction of the 196-unit Bungalows on Bowlin apartment property in Maricopa, Ariz The property is being developed by Cavan Cos of Scottsdale, Ariz, on a 17-acre parcel at Bowlin...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has provided $466 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 303-unit Heritage on Millenia apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Starwood...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
New York Post A venture of RXR Realty and investor David Werner is seeking tenants for its 11 million-square-foot office building at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The 39-story property will be vacant in 2022 when its anchor, EY, departs for 1...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Properties has negotiated a one-year extension for the $2797 million CMBS loan against the Tysons Galleria Mall in McLean, Va The loan, securitized through BBCMS Trust, 2013-TYSN,...