The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
South Florida Business Journal The David Friedman Trust has sold the 19th Avenue Business Park in Opa-locka, Fla, for $11 million, or about $13480/sf La Camelia LLC, on behalf of an investment fund, bought the 81,600-square-foot industrial property,...
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
Linchris Hotel Corp has sold three Texas hotels with 387 rooms for less than $20 million, extinguishing what had been $354 million of CMBS debt against them The sales, brokered by CBRE, resulted in a $4 million loss to JPMBB Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $905 million, or $353,516/unit, for the 256-unit Kimball Towers Apartments in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...
Dallas Business Journal KKR & Co bought the 104 million-square-foot Southlink Logistics Center in Dallas last week as part of its $171 purchase of a pair of Texas industrial properties The other property was in Houston, but its identity was not...
Multi Housing News Advanced Real Estate Services Inc has acquired the 240-unit Solare Apartments in Santa Ana, Calif, for $638 million, or $265,833/unit As part of its purchase, the Irvine, Calif, company assumed a $373 million Freddie Mac mortgage...
South Florida Business Journal Banesco USA has bought a 59,140-square-foot office building near the Miami International Airport for $1195 million, or about $20206/sf Windhaven Insurance sold the property, on 28 acres at 3155 NW 77th Ave, which was...