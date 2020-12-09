Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
REBusiness Online Berkeley Partners has acquired the 102,122-square-foot industrial property at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward, Calif, for $207 million, or $20269/sf The San Francisco company bought the property, which is 87 percent leased, from...
Triangle Business Journal Terwilliger Pappas has filed a rezoning request for the development of a five-story seniors-housing property in Raleigh, NC The 160-unit development is being planned for a 58-acre site at 5301 Homewood Banks Drive, near the...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed a 102-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The Miami Lakes, Fla, company wants to build the property, which is being called Station 21, on a two-acre site at 102 East 21st St, just...
Nashville Business Journal Portman Holdings is planning to start work during the first half of next year on the 15-story Moore Building in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta developer is building the office project at 827 19th Ave South in the city’s...
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
Linchris Hotel Corp has sold three Texas hotels with 387 rooms for less than $20 million, extinguishing what had been $354 million of CMBS debt against them The sales, brokered by CBRE, resulted in a $4 million loss to JPMBB Commercial Mortgage...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report DSF Group has paid $905 million, or $353,516/unit, for the 256-unit Kimball Towers Apartments in the Boston suburb of Burlington, Mass The Waltham, Mass, investment manager bought the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Thor Equities Group has sold the 16,280-square-foot retail building at 164 Fifth Ave in Manhattan for $40 million, or $2,457/sf An unidentified Middle East investor acquired the property, which Thor, led...