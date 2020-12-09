Log In or Subscribe to read more
Occupancy at US hotels declined during the week through Nov 28, despite a slight increase in Thanksgiving holiday travel The national occupancy rate took a dive to 362 percent from 412 percent the previous week, according to STR The Hendersonville,...
CMBS delinquencies inched lower again last month, to $441 billion from $448 billion in October, according to Trepp LLC The November tally amounts to 818 percent of the $5397 billion universe tracked by Trepp and compares with the 828 percent...
Nearly 19 percent of all securitized loans against shopping malls are now delinquent, according to DBRS Morningstar That's 93 loans with a balance of $965 billion of a total mall-loan universe of 377 loans with a balance of $5163...
Retailers owe more than $52 billion of back rent to their landlords, according to a report on Bloomberg that cited CoStar Group data That’s sure to further impact the sector, which as been facing a number of challenges, most notably an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at US hotels declined for a third week in a row, according to STR, which reported a 432 percent level for the week ended Nov 14 That compares with a 441 percent occupancy level the previous week...
Washington Business Journal New York Life Insurance Co has taken the 14 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall in Sterling, Va, in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The lender has tapped Centennial Real Estate of Dallas to serve as the...
The Real Deal The New York Hospitality Alliance found that 88 percent of restaurants in New York City did not pay all their rents that came due in October That’s up slightly from 87 percent in September The organization, which surveyed more...
The small-capitalization property market got hammered during the third quarter as small businesses shut their doors, many for good, as a result of government-mandated closures stemming from the coronavirus pandemic Negative absorption for the year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co collected 80 percent of rents it was owed during the third quarter, marking a vast improvement over the 61 percent rent-collection rate of the second quarter, when most of its properties were...