The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
The Real Deal Mack Real Estate Group has scheduled a Feb 5 foreclosure auction for the ownership interest in All Year Management’s 900-unit Denizen apartment project in Brooklyn, NY JLL is representing Mack Real Estate, which provided a $65...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease to open a 27,000-square-foot store at 600 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Alex Adjmi owns the property Ripco Real Estate represented Target in...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...
New York Post A venture of RXR Realty and investor David Werner is seeking tenants for its 11 million-square-foot office building at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The 39-story property will be vacant in 2022 when its anchor, EY, departs for 1...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Crain’s New York Business The Stark family is offering for sale the 900,000-square-foot development site at 94-01 Sutphin Blvd in Queens, NY The 14-acre property, known as Queens Pinnacle, is next to a Long Island railroad station in the...
Commercial Observer Morgan Stanley has provided $400 million of financing against 605 Third Ave, a 11 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan Eastdil Secured arranged the debt, which has a 10-year term and is expected to be securitized in...