Boston Business Journal Academy Hill Realty has paid $193 million, or $537/sf, for a 35,907-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased to Whole Foods Market in the Boston suburb of Swampscott, Mass The Brookline, Mass, company bought the...
San Diego Business Journal MG Properties Group has paid $191 million, or $423,503/unit, for the 451-unit Vue 22 Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego investment manager bought the five-year-old property from Kennedy Wilson Fund V, which is...
Westcore Properties Inc has paid $48 million, or nearly $95/sf, for a portfolio of 11 industrial buildings with 509,164 square feet in Broomfield, Colo, just north of Denver The San Diego investment manager bought the buildings, within the Atlas...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired 18 buildings and two outside storage land parcels within the Van Nuys Industrial Center in Van Nuys, Calif, for $1546 million, or 36251/sf The Los Angeles industrial REIT funded the purchase with cash on...
Healthpeak Properties Inc has acquired a 922 percent stake in the Cambridge Discovery Park life-sciences complex in Cambridge, Mass, in a deal that values the 607,600-square-foot property at $720 million, or $1,185/sf The Irvine, Calif, REIT bought...
Public Storage is paying $528 million for Beyond Self Storage, giving it 36 additional self-storage properties with 36 million square feet in 10 states The Glendale, Calif, REIT completed the first phase of its deal, closing on the purchase of 24...
The Real Deal Reuben Brothers paid $150 million, or $793,651/room, for the 189-room Surrey Hotel in Manhattan The British investment firm bought the property from the Kaufman Organization The sales price is a 302 percent discount to the $215...
REBusiness Online Berkeley Partners has acquired the 102,122-square-foot industrial property at 3340 Arden Road in Hayward, Calif, for $207 million, or $20269/sf The San Francisco company bought the property, which is 87 percent leased, from...
South Florida Business Journal The David Friedman Trust has sold the 19th Avenue Business Park in Opa-locka, Fla, for $11 million, or about $13480/sf La Camelia LLC, on behalf of an investment fund, bought the 81,600-square-foot industrial property,...