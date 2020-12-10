Log In or Subscribe to read more
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co is marketing for sale a 245-acre development site next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston The Cincinnati company has hired JLL to market the site, at 232 A St, which currently houses...
Boston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has paid $177 million for the development site at 380 Stuart St in Boston The affiliate of the Swedish developer bought the site from John Hancock Life Insurance Co Skanska plans on...
Dallas Morning News CertiFit Inc has filed plans to build a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Salt Lake City auto parts company is expected to start work on the $10 million project next month,...
Dallas Business Journal Dallas-area developers Flaherty Development and Langford Property Co has broken ground on a 644,000-square-foot industrial park in Sunnyvale, Texas The two-building development, about 155 miles east of Dallas, is slated for...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Manekin LLC and Turnbridge Equities is planning to build a 3 million-square-foot logistics park in Upper Marlboro, Md The 13-building property is being planned for a 280-acre site at the intersection of...
Triangle Business Journal Terwilliger Pappas has filed a rezoning request for the development of a five-story seniors-housing property in Raleigh, NC The 160-unit development is being planned for a 58-acre site at 5301 Homewood Banks Drive, near the...
South Florida Business Journal Prestige Builders has proposed a 102-unit apartment project in Hialeah, Fla The Miami Lakes, Fla, company wants to build the property, which is being called Station 21, on a two-acre site at 102 East 21st St, just...
Nashville Business Journal Portman Holdings is planning to start work during the first half of next year on the 15-story Moore Building in Nashville, Tenn The Atlanta developer is building the office project at 827 19th Ave South in the city’s...
A venture of Milhaus and Ryan Cos has begun construction on the 263-unit Glade apartments in Kansas City, Mo The property, at 8601 Drury Ave, will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with monthly rents starting at $1,100/unit...