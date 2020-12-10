Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal FedEx has agreed to lease 641,500 square feet of industrial space at the Metrolina Park Building 6 that is currently under construction in Charlotte, NC The space being leased by the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Core Spaces, a Chicago developer of student-housing properties, has acquired 45 acres at the University Mall in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to develop a 373-unit property with 887 beds The project, dubbed Hub Tampa, is...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 198-unit Renaissance Apartments in Wilmington, NC The two-building property is being...
Boston Business Journal Procter & Gamble Co is marketing for sale a 245-acre development site next to the Gillette World Shaving Headquarters in Boston The Cincinnati company has hired JLL to market the site, at 232 A St, which currently houses...
Boston Business Journal Skanska USA Commercial Development has paid $177 million for the development site at 380 Stuart St in Boston The affiliate of the Swedish developer bought the site from John Hancock Life Insurance Co Skanska plans on...
Dallas Morning News CertiFit Inc has filed plans to build a 180,000-square-foot distribution center in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas The Salt Lake City auto parts company is expected to start work on the $10 million project next month,...
Dallas Business Journal Dallas-area developers Flaherty Development and Langford Property Co has broken ground on a 644,000-square-foot industrial park in Sunnyvale, Texas The two-building development, about 155 miles east of Dallas, is slated for...
San Antonio Business Journal A venture led by the Lynd Co is planning to build a 360-unit apartment development in San Antonio’s Far West Side area The local developer is teaming with the San Antonio Housing Authority on the project, which is...
Washington Business Journal A venture of Manekin LLC and Turnbridge Equities is planning to build a 3 million-square-foot logistics park in Upper Marlboro, Md The 13-building property is being planned for a 280-acre site at the intersection of...