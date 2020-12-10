Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal Core Spaces, a Chicago developer of student-housing properties, has acquired 45 acres at the University Mall in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to develop a 373-unit property with 887 beds The project, dubbed Hub Tampa, is...
Dwight Capital has provided $35 million of construction financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 221(d)(4) program for the 198-unit Renaissance Apartments in Wilmington, NC The two-building property is being...
The 248,457-square-foot retail portion of 229 West 43rd St, the former New York Times building in Manhattan's Times Square area, has been appraised at a value of only $925 million That compares with a $470 million appraised value set four years ago...
The Real Deal Mack Real Estate Group has scheduled a Feb 5 foreclosure auction for the ownership interest in All Year Management’s 900-unit Denizen apartment project in Brooklyn, NY JLL is representing Mack Real Estate, which provided a $65...
Spruce Capital Partners has acquired a portfolio of six apartment properties totaling 507 units in the suburbs of Des Moines, Iowa, for $567 million, or about $111,834/unit The New York investment manager bought the portfolio from BBK Apartments of...
ACRES Capital Corp has provided $28 million of financing for the construction of the 196-unit Bungalows on Bowlin apartment property in Maricopa, Ariz The property is being developed by Cavan Cos of Scottsdale, Ariz, on a 17-acre parcel at Bowlin...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkeley Point Capital has provided $466 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 303-unit Heritage on Millenia apartment property in Orlando, Fla The loan allowed the property’s owner, Starwood...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
The Real Deal A venture of the Chetrit Group and Clipper Equity has secured $2075 million of financing against the unsold units at the Gramercy Square residential condominium development in Manhattan G4 Capital Partners provided the debt, which was...