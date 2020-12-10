Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal FedEx has agreed to lease 641,500 square feet of industrial space at the Metrolina Park Building 6 that is currently under construction in Charlotte, NC The space being leased by the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is...
Washington Business Journal WeWork has filed a lawsuit in the Washington, DC, Superior Court, alleging that Property Group Partners did not reimburse the co-working company for nearly $136 million in build-out costs tied to its lease at the Capital...
The Real Deal Target Corp has signed a lease to open a 27,000-square-foot store at 600 Broadway in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood A venture of Aurora Capital Associates and Alex Adjmi owns the property Ripco Real Estate represented Target in...
The Real Deal Arena Investors has filed a lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court alleging that Happy Living Development defaulted on a $26 million loan against the 46-unit residential condominium building at 310 West 133rd St in Manhattan’s...
New York Post A venture of RXR Realty and investor David Werner is seeking tenants for its 11 million-square-foot office building at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The 39-story property will be vacant in 2022 when its anchor, EY, departs for 1...
Crain’s New York Business Goldman Sachs is considering moving the headquarters of its asset-management arm to South Florida The asset-management division currently is based at 200 West St in Manhattan, but the company has been looking for...
Dallas Business Journal Sewell BMW of Grapevine has leased 252,400 square feet of industrial space in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas Clarion Partners owns the property and was represented in the deal by Stream Realty Partners Centurion Real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Ares Management Corp and Regis Group PLC have formed Haven Capital to invest in the land beneath commercial properties across the United States The venture plans on investing up to $12 billion by the middle...
Houston Business Journal Lowe’s Cos Inc is planning a 15 million-square-foot distribution center in New Caney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Houston The Morrisville, NC, home improvement company is expected to open the property in July...