South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Sterling Equities has bought the 211-unit Broadstone Oceanside luxury apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $9525 million, or about $451,422/unit The Great Neck, NY, investment firm purchased the...
A venture of Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital has paid $551 million, or $21551/sf, for four adjacent industrial buildings with 255,678 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass It bought the properties from Carlisle Capital, a...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel in Los Angeles for $915 million, or $182,271/room, to an undisclosed investor The sales price amounts to a 68 percent capitalization rate based on the...
RENTVcom A venture of Trion Properties and Walker & Dunlop has paid $1825 million, or $134,191/unit, for the 136-unit Bella Pointe Apartments in Rancho Cordova, Calif The venture was represented by Marcus & Millichap Inc The seller was not...
Boston Business Journal Academy Hill Realty has paid $193 million, or $537/sf, for a 35,907-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased to Whole Foods Market in the Boston suburb of Swampscott, Mass The Brookline, Mass, company bought the...
San Diego Business Journal MG Properties Group has paid $191 million, or $423,503/unit, for the 451-unit Vue 22 Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego investment manager bought the five-year-old property from Kennedy Wilson Fund V, which is...
Westcore Properties Inc has paid $48 million, or nearly $95/sf, for a portfolio of 11 industrial buildings with 509,164 square feet in Broomfield, Colo, just north of Denver The San Diego investment manager bought the buildings, within the Atlas...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has acquired 18 buildings and two outside storage land parcels within the Van Nuys Industrial Center in Van Nuys, Calif, for $1546 million, or 36251/sf The Los Angeles industrial REIT funded the purchase with cash on...
Healthpeak Properties Inc has acquired a 922 percent stake in the Cambridge Discovery Park life-sciences complex in Cambridge, Mass, in a deal that values the 607,600-square-foot property at $720 million, or $1,185/sf The Irvine, Calif, REIT bought...