Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 105-unit Vanderbilt Lodge Apartments in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 12660 Medfield Drive, was built in 1984 and...
Dallas CityBizList Hanover Midtown Park, a 422-unit apartment property in Dallas, has traded hands Hanover Co sold the property, on 11 acres at 8250 Meadow Road, to Waypoint Real Estate Investments in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
An affiliate of Borello Properties has paid $7465 million, or $282,765/unit, for the 264-unit Watermark at First Creek apartment property in Denver The Morgan Hill, Calif, family office bought the two-year-old complex from Watermark Residential, the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Sterling Equities has bought the 211-unit Broadstone Oceanside luxury apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $9525 million, or about $451,422/unit The Great Neck, NY, investment firm purchased the...
A venture of Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital has paid $551 million, or $21551/sf, for four adjacent industrial buildings with 255,678 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass It bought the properties from Carlisle Capital, a...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel in Los Angeles for $915 million, or $182,271/room, to an undisclosed investor The sales price amounts to a 68 percent capitalization rate based on the...
RENTVcom A venture of Trion Properties and Walker & Dunlop has paid $1825 million, or $134,191/unit, for the 136-unit Bella Pointe Apartments in Rancho Cordova, Calif The venture was represented by Marcus & Millichap Inc The seller was not...
Boston Business Journal Academy Hill Realty has paid $193 million, or $537/sf, for a 35,907-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased to Whole Foods Market in the Boston suburb of Swampscott, Mass The Brookline, Mass, company bought the...
San Diego Business Journal MG Properties Group has paid $191 million, or $423,503/unit, for the 451-unit Vue 22 Apartments in Bellevue, Wash The San Diego investment manager bought the five-year-old property from Kennedy Wilson Fund V, which is...