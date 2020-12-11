Log In or Subscribe to read more
Only $85 billion of hotels changed hands during the first 10 months of the year, according to Real Capital Analytics That was down 71 percent from last year - and $49 billion of this year's volume took place before the coronavirus pandemic struck in...
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $58 million of financing against the 253-unit Whitney apartment property in Bethesda, Md A venture that includes Polinger Co of Chevy Chase, Md, owns the property at 7707...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olen Properties has paid $69 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 210-unit Bell Ballantyne apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the property from Bell Partners of...
Parkview Financial has provided $80 million of construction financing for the Uptown Newport residential condominium property that’s being planned for Newport Beach, Calif The luxury property, with 66 units at 4311-4321 Jamboree Road, near...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 105-unit Vanderbilt Lodge Apartments in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 12660 Medfield Drive, was built in 1984 and...
Dallas CityBizList Hanover Midtown Park, a 422-unit apartment property in Dallas, has traded hands Hanover Co sold the property, on 11 acres at 8250 Meadow Road, to Waypoint Real Estate Investments in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
An affiliate of Borello Properties has paid $7465 million, or $282,765/unit, for the 264-unit Watermark at First Creek apartment property in Denver The Morgan Hill, Calif, family office bought the two-year-old complex from Watermark Residential, the...
A venture of New Land Enterprises and Wiechmann Enterprises has lined up $8765 million of construction financing for the 259-unit Ascent luxury apartments in Milwaukee JLL Capital Markets arranged senior financing through Bank OZK and a mezzanine...