Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture led by Group RMC has paid $368 million, or $7442/sf, for the Capitol Square office building, with 494,487 square feet in downtown Columbus, Ohio The group bought the 26-story building, at 65 East...
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Olen Properties has paid $69 million, or $328,571/unit, for the 210-unit Bell Ballantyne apartment property in Charlotte, NC The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the property from Bell Partners of...
Dallas CityBizList Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of the 105-unit Vanderbilt Lodge Apartments in Houston Details about the buyer, seller and purchase price were not known The property, at 12660 Medfield Drive, was built in 1984 and...
Dallas CityBizList Hanover Midtown Park, a 422-unit apartment property in Dallas, has traded hands Hanover Co sold the property, on 11 acres at 8250 Meadow Road, to Waypoint Real Estate Investments in a deal brokered by Marcus &...
An affiliate of Borello Properties has paid $7465 million, or $282,765/unit, for the 264-unit Watermark at First Creek apartment property in Denver The Morgan Hill, Calif, family office bought the two-year-old complex from Watermark Residential, the...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Sterling Equities has bought the 211-unit Broadstone Oceanside luxury apartments in Pompano Beach, Fla, for $9525 million, or about $451,422/unit The Great Neck, NY, investment firm purchased the...
A venture of Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital has paid $551 million, or $21551/sf, for four adjacent industrial buildings with 255,678 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass It bought the properties from Carlisle Capital, a...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel in Los Angeles for $915 million, or $182,271/room, to an undisclosed investor The sales price amounts to a 68 percent capitalization rate based on the...