Multi Housing News Cityview has secured funding from opportunity zone investors for a $125 million apartment project with 296 units in Los Angeles The project, Adams & Grand, would be developed at 2528 South Grand Ave It was approved by city...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of First Industrial Realty Trust and Butters Construction has broken ground on the first phase of the First Park Miami industrial complex in Medley, Fla The business park is being built at the southwest...
A venture of Oliver Street Capital and Bain Capital has paid $551 million, or $21551/sf, for four adjacent industrial buildings with 255,678 square feet in the Boston suburb of Wilmington, Mass It bought the properties from Carlisle Capital, a...
Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has sold the 502-room Renaissance Los Angeles Airport Hotel in Los Angeles for $915 million, or $182,271/room, to an undisclosed investor The sales price amounts to a 68 percent capitalization rate based on the...
Charlotte Business Journal FedEx has agreed to lease 641,500 square feet of industrial space at the Metrolina Park Building 6 that is currently under construction in Charlotte, NC The space being leased by the Memphis, Tenn, logistics company is...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Park Square Enterprises LLC has filed plans to build a 368-unit apartment property in Kissimmee, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer has proposed constructing the seven-building property on a 165-acre site near...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Core Spaces, a Chicago developer of student-housing properties, has acquired 45 acres at the University Mall in Tampa, Fla, where it plans to develop a 373-unit property with 887 beds The project, dubbed Hub Tampa, is...
RENTVcom A venture of Trion Properties and Walker & Dunlop has paid $1825 million, or $134,191/unit, for the 136-unit Bella Pointe Apartments in Rancho Cordova, Calif The venture was represented by Marcus & Millichap Inc The seller was not...
Boston Business Journal Academy Hill Realty has paid $193 million, or $537/sf, for a 35,907-square-foot retail property that’s fully leased to Whole Foods Market in the Boston suburb of Swampscott, Mass The Brookline, Mass, company bought the...