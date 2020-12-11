Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer JBG Smith has sold the 25,500-square-foot Vienna Shopping Center in Vienna, Va, for $17 million, or $66667/sf The buyer was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal JBG, a Chevy Chase, Md, REIT, had owned the...
Commercial Observer Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co has provided $58 million of financing against the 253-unit Whitney apartment property in Bethesda, Md A venture that includes Polinger Co of Chevy Chase, Md, owns the property at 7707...
Parkview Financial has provided $80 million of construction financing for the Uptown Newport residential condominium property that’s being planned for Newport Beach, Calif The luxury property, with 66 units at 4311-4321 Jamboree Road, near...
Dallas Business Journal Lincoln Property Co is expecting to break ground in the first quarter on a mixed-use project near Dallas’ Preston Center The Dallas developer is teaming with Saint Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church to build the...
Boston Business Journal A venture of Bracken Development and Braintree Street Realty has filed plans to construct a mixed-use project in Boston The development will consist of a 12-story office and laboratory building and 97-unit apartment building...
Crain’s New York Business The New York City Council approved plans to rezone the Special Flushing waterfront district in Queens, NY The vote cleared the way for a venture of F&T Group, Young Nian Group and United Construction and...
REBusiness Online Neyer Properties has sold the 134,000-square-foot industrial building at 3191 Railside Ave in Cincinnati to an undisclosed Spanish commercial real estate group for $29 million, or $21642/sf The building is fully leased to Amazoncom...
A venture of New Land Enterprises and Wiechmann Enterprises has lined up $8765 million of construction financing for the 259-unit Ascent luxury apartments in Milwaukee JLL Capital Markets arranged senior financing through Bank OZK and a mezzanine...
Multi Housing News Cityview has secured funding from opportunity zone investors for a $125 million apartment project with 296 units in Los Angeles The project, Adams & Grand, would be developed at 2528 South Grand Ave It was approved by city...